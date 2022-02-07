Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Constructively Terminated Employees Get Justice in Los Angeles

One of the top employment law firms offers legal representation to employees in the Los Angeles area who have been constructively terminated from their jobs.

"Generally, discrimination involves some adverse employment action like termination. Some California employers try to circumvent liability for violating anti-discrimination laws by trying to force the employee to leave on his or her own by creating a workplace that is so intolerable that the employee is compelled to resign, quit, or retire instead of having to endure intolerable working conditions," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm, and added, "If an employer creates intolerable working conditions the employee may have a claim for constructive discharge even if the employee is the one to leave the employment relationship by resigning, quitting, or retiring." The working conditions must be both Akopyan objectively and subjectively intolerable. In deciding if a reasonable employee would feel compelled to resign, certain factors may be relevant:

• Demotion

• reduction in job responsibilities

• reduction in salary

• reassignment to work under a younger or more junior supervisor

• harassment or humiliation by the employer calculated to encourage the employee to resign

• reassignment to menial or degrading work

Employees in the Los Angeles area who feel there were forced to resign or quit involuntarily may have a claim against their employer for constructive discharge.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020 and 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

