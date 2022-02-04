Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to fly at half-staff in memory of former statesman Ezra Kanoho

HONOLULU — As a mark of respect for the late Ezra Kanoho, a former Kauaʻi representative, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

“Ezra was a dedicated public servant and treasured community member who exemplified integrity and the Aloha spirit,” said Gov. Ige. “On behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and thank him for the years he dedicated to proudly serving the people of Kaua‘i and our state.”

Kanoho served in the legislature for 18 years. During his time there, he was a key member for the Committee on Finance; chair of the Committee on Water, Land Use, and Hawaiian Affairs; Committee on Judiciary; Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce; Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection; and a member of the Hawaiian Caucus.

Before his time in politics, Kanoho worked at the Hawaiian Telephone Company, serving in various capacities, including Island Manager and Safety Director.

He was also deeply invested in the community, serving on the Mayor’s Task Force for Substance Abuse, the Board of Directors for United Way of Kauaʻi and Alu Like, as well as serving as president of the Kauaʻi Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Kauaʻi.

Kanoho was born in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi, where he attended Kamehameha Schools, as well as Kauaʻi Community College and Honolulu Community College where he earned an Associate in Science degree.

Kanoho was 94 years old.

###

Media Contact:

Krystal Kawabata

Digital Media Specialist

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0080

[email protected]

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]