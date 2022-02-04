Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Fifth District.

In each offense, the suspect entered an establishment and demanded money while armed with a knife. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. The offenses are listed below.

At approximately 3:30 am, in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE. CCN: 22-014-528

At approximately, 9:23 am, in the 2500 block of Benning Road, NE. CCN: 22-014-626

At approximately 7:20 pm, in the 2800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE. CCN: 22-014-922

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 40 year-old Dominque Miguel Nickelos, of Northeast, DC, was arrested by Fifth District Officers and charged with the above offenses.