Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2000 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the 2000 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:49 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 2000 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members canvassed the area and located two adult male victims in the 2000 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 52 year-old David Williams, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33 year-old Walter Jenkins, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

