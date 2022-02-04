02/03/22-HĀʻENA COMMUNITY BASED SUBSISTENCE FISHING AREA COMMUNITY MEETINGS

For Immediate News Release: February 3, 2022

(Līhuʻe) – The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) will hold community meetings for the 5-year evaluation of the Hā‘ena Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA). These meetings will feature presentations from DAR staff, researchers from University of Hawaii, and Hui Makaainana O Makana.

Meeting dates and times :

Friday, February 11th, 2022

Location: Limahuli Gardens 5-8291 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei HI

Time: 9:00-11:00 am

and

Saturday, February 12th, 2022

Location: Virtual meeting – Zoom

Time 9:00-11:00am

Zoom information link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85319966772?pwd=aGgxWFVwMkprU3FKS2U3Zm9QZFVoUT09

Meeting ID: 853 1996 6772

Passcode: 297Yyn

All those interested are urged to attend the public hearing to present relevant information and individual opinion for the DLNR to consider. People unable to attend or wishing to present additional comments, may mail written testimony by February 28, 2022 to the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813 or email comments to [email protected].

Anyone with a hearing impairment who desires to attend the community hearing may request assistance of a sign language interpreter. The request may be made in writing (to the DAR address in the preceding paragraph), or by calling 808-587-0100 (voice or TDD) in Honolulu. The request will need to be received at least seven days before the hearing is scheduled to start. Additional information or a copy of the proposed rules will be mailed at no charge upon receipt of verbal or written request to the DAR address.

Informational website on The Hā‘ena Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA):

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/regulated-areas/haena-community-based-subsistence-fishing-area/

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)