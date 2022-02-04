PennDOT Adds Tier 4 Restriction on Portions of I-376 in Pittsburgh Region

​

Pittsburgh, PA – Due to winter weather conditions, PennDOT is alerting motorists to a restriction change on area roadways. Effective immediately, additional Tier 4 vehicle restrictions are being implemented on additional sections of I-376.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RV/motorhomes, and passenger cars (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place. Speed limits have also been reduced to 45 mph on roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place.

Allegheny and Beaver County

Interstate 79

Interstate 376 (between the Chippewa Interchange at Exit 31 in Beaver County and the PA Turnpike in Monroeville, Allegheny County)

Interstate 279 (Parkway North)

Interstate 579

Lawrence County

Interstate 376 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Toll I-376 to Interstate 80 remains under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Additionally, the Tier 4 restriction is no longer in effect on Route 28, however the speed reduction to 45 mph is still in place.

The purpose of these restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

