Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Fowler Police Sergeant 2.3.22

Published: Feb 03, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on the death of Fowler Police Department Sergeant Arthur Duron:

“Jennifer and I send our heartfelt sympathies to all the family members, friends and fellow officers at the Fowler Police Department grieving the untimely loss of Sergeant Duron. His 14 years of dedicated service has changed lives for the better and made an indelible impact on the community of Fowler.”

Sergeant Duron died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from complications due to COVID-19.

Sergeant Duron, 46, was a 14-year veteran of the Fowler Police Department. He is survived by his wife, four children, his mother, and three siblings.

In honor of Sergeant Duron, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###