PennDOT Updates Vehicle Restrictions on Interstates in the Northwest Region

​Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the vehicle restriction on Interstate 80.

A Tier 4 vehicle restriction is now in place on I-80 from the I-376 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220, Bellefonte) in Centre County.

The same restriction remains in place on I-79 from the I-80 interchange to the West Virginia state line in Greene County.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see a speed limit reduction of 45 mph on the following highways:

I-79 from the I-80 interchange in Mercer County to the West Virginia state line in Greene County;

I-80 from the Ohio state in Mercer County to Exit 133 (Route 53, Kylertown/Phillipsburg) in Clearfield County;

I-86 from the New York line to I-90 interchange in Erie County;

I-90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line in Erie County; and

I-376 from the I-80 interchange to the ending point in Allegheny County.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by vehicle restrictions must move to the right lane.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction on the following interstates:

I-86 from the New York line to I-90 interchange in Erie County;

I-90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line in Erie County; and

I-376 from the I-80 interchange in Mercer County to the ending point in Allegheny County.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and

Motorcycles.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

