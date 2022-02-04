When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 03, 2022

EL CHAVITO, INC. of San Diego, CA is recalling all lots of Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead. This recall does not impact any other El Chavito brand products.

Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with lead poisoning may not look or act sick. Lead poising in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

The affected product was distributed nationwide through distributors to retail stores, and online orders on El Chavito website from 01/09/2019 to 02/02/2022.

The impacted Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums with Chili products are identified below.

Item Description UPC Batch/Lot Best By Date El Chavito® Saladitos Dried Salted Plums, net wt. 1.7 oz 859470006049 All All El Chavito® Saladitos Dried Salted Plums, net wt. 1.7 oz 850013297221 All All El Chavito® Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums w/Chili, net wt. 1.7 oz 859470006070 All All

There have been no reports of illnesses to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and California Department of Public Health Food & Drug Branch.

El Chavito, Inc. will work with distributors and retailers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it or return to place of purchase for refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact El Chavito via email at info@chavitomexcandy.com, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm PST.