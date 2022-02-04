Influencer Marketing Market 2030: Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Key Players

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the influencer marketing market share.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Substantial increase in media consumption and recent growth in social media apps such as Instagram and Tik-Tok is the major factor expected to boost growth of the market. However, inauthentic social media activity and budget concerns hampers the market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of technologies such as big data analytics, AI, and machine learning for influencer marketing is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the influencer marketing market.

Major players includes: IZEA (US), HYPR (US), Traackr (US), InfluencerDB (Germany), Launchmetrics (US), Julius (US), Klear (US), Upfluence (US), AspireIQ (US), Mavrck (US), Onalytica (UK), Lumanu (US), Lefty (France), Linqia (US), and Social Beat (India) among others.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global influencer marketing market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global influencer marketing market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

