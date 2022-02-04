Veyond Metaverse Raises $3 Million in Series Seed Funding
Veyond Metaverse Raises $3 Million in Series Seed Funding to Advance Haptic Technology Research and Commercialize a Proprietary Metaverse Training PlatformSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley-based Veyond Metaverse, an immersive haptic-powered Metaverse company, focusing on haptic API development across multiple verticals closed a $3 million seed funding round led by SDB Investment. The company will use proceeds to expand its research team, commence multiple haptic research projects in medical and other fields, establish a robust haptic IP portfolio, and collaborate with leading immersive reality hardware developers.
Veyond Metaverse's mission is to develop and deploy immersive technology to multiple applications with desired solutions to address unmet current technological needs.
Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung founded Veyond Metaverse in January 2021, with its operations based in Silicon Valley and Toronto, Canada. Previously, Adam Choe served as CEO at two publicly traded companies and senior management at large global companies. Dr. Chung has served as director of the Mixed-reality Immersive Motion Simulation Lab at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. He has worked with several innovative companies in the related area to advance technology.
The rapidly expanding Metaverse segment has been limited to audio-visual functionality and has yet to offer products and solutions that mirror a real-world experience. With recent technological advances in haptic hardware, computing power, and communication infrastructures such as 5G and cloud technology, there is an enormous opportunity in developing a commercially viable immersive technology for both R&D and commercial applications across several verticals. Veyond Metaverse's core technologies integrate advanced algorithms for haptic and deep HMI expertise to design the most advanced mixed reality solutions.
"The current COVID-19 pandemic sharply increased the need for effective communication options. Veyond Metaverse's Telepresence Communication System that features real-time language conversion, advanced cloud infrastructure, full haptic functionality, and real-time facial expression will eliminate the need for a long-distance trip for in-person meetings. It will serve as an effective medium where many people can interact anywhere and anytime without the constraints of distance, language, and location, said Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, CoFounders of Veyond Metaverse.
"SDB Investment is excited to partner with Veyond Metaverse, a World's leader in immersive mixed reality technology for the Metaverse environment. SDB Investment sees tremendous opportunity in the B2B and B2C business model utilizing the advanced haptic technology to deploy powerful applications across several major verticals. We are looking forward to working with the Veyond Metaverse team to leverage our expertise in the manufacturing and scaling up and assist in Veyond Metaverse's future development," says Dr. Young Sik Cho, Chairman of the SD Group.
About Veyond Metaverse
Veyond Metaverse offers a new and disruptive XR technology to medical education, surgical planning and training, augmented assisted surgical operations, pharmaceutical, oncology treatment, and diagnosis verticals. Its proprietary communication platform enables global engagement and seamless collaboration, creating a more accessible, user-friendly ecosystem by leveraging the most technologically-advanced communication capabilities. We seek to improve medical education and surgical training, save patients' lives by enhancing surgery and diagnosis and expand worldwide access through the proprietary cloud platform. Veyond Metaverse is based in Silicon Valley, CA. Please visit www.veyondmetaverse.com.
