02/03/22-ARCHERY HUNTING IN THE PU‘U ANAHULU GAME MANAGEMENT AREA TO OPEN IN MARCH

For Immediate News Release: February 3, 2022

ARCHERY HUNTING IN THE PU‘U ANAHULU GAME MANAGEMENT AREA TO OPEN IN MARCH

(Hilo) – Archery hunting in the Pu‘u Anahulu Game Management Area (GMA) will begin on Saturday, March 5, 2022, and continue on weekends and state holidays through Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The following conditions and restrictions will apply for the hunt:

The daily bag limit will be one pig of either sex, one male sheep (ram), and two goats (any sex) per hunter per day. These are also the season limits for each species.

Hunters will need to obtain 2022 ram and goat tags to legally hunt in this area. Tags may be purchased online or at the Pu‘u Anahulu Hunter Check Station on the first weekend (March 5-6, 2022) between 5:00 am and 12:00 pm. To schedule an in-person appointment, please call the Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Kamuela office at (808) 887-6063 or the Hilo office at (808) 974-4221. For in-person scheduled appointments, payments will only be accepted by money order or exact cash. Sheep and goat tag fees will be $10/tag for residents and $25/tag for non-residents.

The harvest tags will not be transferable and must be placed through the hind leg of the animal immediately after each kill. Tags purchased online shall be printed, placed into a ziplock bag, and secured to the animal’s hind leg using a rubber band. Additional tags for goats, beyond the season limit of 2, can be purchased after a nuisance control permit has been issued to the hunter. To apply for a nuisance control permit, send an email to [email protected] with the request.

ATVs will be allowed in the area and must remain on designated roads.

Report game law violations or any suspicious activity to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) at (808) 974-6208 in Hilo. After hours and on weekends and state holidays, calls may be made toll-free to DOCARE at 643-DLNR (643-3567). This area may be closed to hunting and other public access at any time due to wildland fire or fire hazards.

For additional information contact DOFAW offices in Hilo at (808) 974-4221 or in Kamuela at (808) 887-6063.

# # #

To purchase hunting tags: https://gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov/public/tags

Game mammal hunting rules: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-123-Game-Mammals.pdf

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)