Needle Roller Bearing Market by Type (Radial Type Needle Roller Bearing, and Thrust Type Needle Roller Bearing) 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A needle roller bearing is a bearing that uses long and thin cylindrical rollers resembling needles. They are located in the middle of two races, between a single race & shaft or between shaft & housing, depending on the design of the bearing. The needle bearings typically have rollers four times longer in diameter than standard roller bearings. Compared to ball & standard bearings, the needle roller bearings have a greater surface area in contact with races to support more significant load. There are different needle roller bearing designs, including drawn cup, precision race, caged roller, and thrust roller. The needle rollers are used in automobile components such as transmissions, torque convertors, suspensions, planetary gears, U joints, and auxiliary equipment. The drive shaft of a rear-wheel-drive vehicle typically has at least eight needle roller bearings. The general design trend today emphasizes a reduction in weight, space, and energy consumption. Needle roller bearings provide a compact solution to frictional problems with the lightweight and thin cross-section. Thus, the recent developments in technology and optimization in the geometry of components have initiated the needle roller bearing market.

Major Market Players:

RBC Bearings, Suzhou Bearings, SKF, AST Bearings, Timken Company, NSK Ltd., Koyo Seiko, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Group, and LELI SRL.

COVID-19 is an incomparable global pandemic that has affected almost every industry, including the needle roller bearing market. Nationwide

lockdowns due to pandemic has interrupted domestic & international trade, which has resulted in the decrease in transportation of goods & distribution chains. The lockdowns have also resulted in the complete shutdown of production facilities due to revenue losses. The major players operating in the needle roller bearing market had suffered in production & sales owing to the stagnation in financial growth. However, before the pandemic, the manufacturers focused on product enhancements owing to the rise in vehicle sales and the use of advanced technology-based bearing for automotive components to meet the increase in demand for customized bearing solutions from different industries.

Top Impacting Factors

• Reduction in weight & low energy consumption, high load-bearing capacity, lower costs, and ability to withstand rigid with minimum frictions in machine in multiple application areas is expected to drive the needle roller bearing market.

• Volatility in raw material price, low resistance to shock loading and complex maintenance & high initial cost bearing hinder the growth of the needle roller bearing market.

• Rise in inclusion of intelligence, automation & IoT, use of needle roller bearings in the auto engine sector, and friction-optimized bearings offer growth opportunities for the needle roller bearing market.

Needle rollers are the load-carrying component of the bearing and are the one common component that provides wide margin of safety against accidental loading. The rolling elements of the needle roller bearing have a large load-bearing surface but a small diameter. The surface area of the rollers is large and the rolling provides needle roller bearing with exceptional load capacity and stiffness. All needle roller bearings require some lubricants to reduce friction. The amount of friction is resultant from the load carried, the size of the roller, and the speed at which the bearing rotates. Furthermore, needle roller bearing with outer rings made of high-strength steels can also suppress shock & vibration. The NSK. Ltd group dispenses high-quality steel needle bearing, which is ultra-clean & extends the bearing life by up to 80%. Therefore, the needle roller bearing demand has increased in the automotive industry due to the focus on incomparable bearing quality.

