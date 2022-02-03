WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a); and to create 73.03 (75), 102.07 (8) (bs), 104.01 (5k), 104.013, 108.02 (12) (cm), 109.01 (2m) and 109.013 of the statutes; Relating to: classification of motor vehicle operators as independent contractors or employees.
Status: S - Transportation and Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb703
SB703 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Cowles - 2022-02-03
