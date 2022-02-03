Province Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of the Philippines

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan signed Canada's first provincial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of the Philippines to strengthen ties between post-secondary education institutions to create opportunities for information and education exchange, and research collaboration.

"We are proud to be the first provincial government to enter an academic partnership with the Republic of the Philippines," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "This MOU will strengthen our current relationship, bring recognition to Saskatchewan on a global platform and build further opportunities for students, faculty and researchers."

The MOU is a key component of Saskatchewan's new International Education Strategy, encouraging access and collaboration between post-secondary institutions. Strengthening these partnerships supports global engagement, and the province's economic recovery and population growth goals outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan.

“The MOU lays down the framework of the specific programs of academic cooperation between the two parties, the Commission on Higher Education, and the Ministry of Advanced Education, Saskatchewan in areas such as information exchange, education exchange, and research collaboration,” Dr. J. Prospero E. de Vera III, Chairperson, Commission on Higher Education, Republic of the Philippines said. “This agreement heralds the dynamic partnership between the Philippines and Canada in higher education. Furthermore, it will pave the way for strengthening the relationship and the shared vision of the Philippines and Canada in developing global human resources.”

By further strengthening the province's relationship with the Republic of the Philippines will lead to an increase in opportunities for mobility programs, such as student and faculty exchange, innovation and research, and cultural experiences.

"Strengthening connections between our province's higher learning institutions and international partners in the Philippines offers great mutual benefit to students and researchers," University of Saskatchewan President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Peter Stoicheff said. "Education and research are enhanced with diverse perspectives, and the collaboration between our university, established partners and the Commission on Higher Education in the Republic of the Philippines will be leveraged and furthered by this MOU."

"The University of Regina is strengthened by its diverse worldviews and perspectives, and is committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment in which international students can learn, work and grow," University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "We support the signing of the MOU between the Province of Saskatchewan and the Republic of the Philippines as a great opportunity to build mutually beneficial relationships with post-secondary institutions in the Philippines."

"Saskatchewan Polytechnic believes in the value of international collaboration and partnership," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "This historic agreement with the Commission on Higher Education with the Republic of the Philippines paves the way for academic collaboration, student and faculty exchanges and applied research opportunities. International partnerships and exchanges help students develop a wide range of skills, including problem solving, adaptability, resilience, and intercultural competency."

"Saskatchewan Regional Colleges are pleased to acknowledge this agreement between Saskatchewan and the Philippines," Cumberland and Parkland College President and CEO Dr. Mark Hoddenbagh said. "Agreements such as these are beneficial for our province, given the important contributions to economic growth in rural regions provided by the Filipino community. This agreement will only serve to strengthen the relationship between the province and the Philippines resulting in mutually beneficial projects for students and institutions alike."

The Commission on Higher Education with the Republic of the Philippines is committed to promoting equitable access and ensure quality and relevance of higher education institutions and their programs.

