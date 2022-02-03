Final Oil and Gas Public Offering of The Fiscal Year Raises $6.1 Million In Revenue

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2022

Nearly $15 Million In Revenue Raised For The Province In 2021-22 Fiscal Year, A 131 Per Cent Increase Over The Previous Fiscal Year

Saskatchewan's February public offering of Crown oil and gas rights held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, has generated $6,144,244.42 in revenue for the province. This is the highest oil and gas public offering result of 2021-22 and significantly exceeds the amount of revenue raised in other oil and gas public offerings during 2020-21. The February public offering completes the scheduled 2021-22 fiscal year oil and gas public offerings, with total revenue of nearly $15 million.

Of the 84 parcels posted, 75 parcels received acceptable bids. Total bids covered 11,493.3 hectares. The average bonus bid was $534.60 per hectare with the highest acceptable bid at $7,814.00 per hectare.

The highest bonus bid received on a lease in this offering is $528,017.00 for a 194.5-hectare lease in the Estevan area awarded to Midale Petroleums. Two leases southeast of Lampman received $7,814.00 per hectare, the highest in this offering, which were awarded to Millennium Land. The highest bonus bid received on an exploration licence was $501,130.43 for a 1,037.2-hectare licence in the Kindersley Area by Prairie Land & Investment Services. This was also the highest dollars per hectare received on a licence at $483.15 per hectare.

The first sale of the new 2022-23 fiscal year is scheduled for April 5, 2022 and features 207 leases covering 26,634 hectares and one exploration licence covering 812 hectares.

