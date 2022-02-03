SB935 in Sen: Senator Ballweg added as a coauthor - 2022-02-03

WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to renumber 6.875 (4) (b) and 6.875 (6) (e); to renumber and amend 6.87 (6d), 6.87 (9) and 7.51 (1); to amend 6.87 (2) (intro.), 6.875 (4) (a), 6.875 (6) (a), 6.875 (6) (c) 2., 7.03 (1) (d), 7.30 (3) (a), 7.315 (1) (a), 7.53 (2) (cm) and 12.60 (1) (a); and to create 6.87 (6d) (a) to (L), 6.87 (9) (b), 6.875 (4) (b) 2., 6.875 (6) (e) 2., 6.875 (8), 7.30 (7), 7.51 (1) (b), 12.085, 12.13 (2) (b) 9., 12.13 (2) (b) 10., 12.13 (2) (b) 11., 12.13 (3) (zp) and 12.13 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: certain kinds of election fraud, private resources and contracts for election administration, who may perform tasks related to election administration, defects on absentee ballot certificates, returning absentee ballots to the office of the municipal clerk, appointment of election officials, allowing an employee of a residential care facility or qualified retirement home to serve as a personal care voting assistant during a public health emergency or an incident of infectious disease, and providing a penalty. (FE)