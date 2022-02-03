SB937 in Sen: Senator Ballweg added as a coauthor - 2022-02-03
WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to repeal 6.87 (4) (b) 2.; to amend 6.18 (intro.), 6.86 (1) (ac), 6.86 (2) (a), 6.86 (2) (b), 6.87 (1), 6.87 (2) (intro.) and 12.60 (1) (b); and to create 6.86 (2) (c) and 12.13 (3) (ig) of the statutes; Relating to: status as an indefinitely confined voter for purposes of receiving absentee ballots automatically and providing a penalty.
Status: S - Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/3/2022 Sen.
|Senator Ballweg added as a coauthor
