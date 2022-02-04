Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 4300 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, inside an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/lND8PHbXJ24

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.