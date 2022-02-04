Suspect Sought in an Armed Kidnapping and Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and locating the victim’s vehicle in reference to an Armed Kidnapping and Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the 700 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:59 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was the passenger in a parked vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim refused. The suspect entered the vehicle and began to drive away with the victim and a child inside. A short time later, the victim and the child were able to escape from the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old black male with a beard. He is approximately 5’8” tall and was last seen wearing a light green colored jacket, gray hood sweatshirt, and jeans. The suspect is reported to walk with a noticeable limp.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2014 white 2 door Mercedes Benz C250 and was last seen bearing a Maryland tag of 2CT0713. The vehicle is pictured below:

Anyone who has information regarding this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###