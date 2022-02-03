F&G and Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation cut ribbon on new headquarters building in Boise

Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation celebrated the official opening of their new headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise on Jan. 26.

Staff was joined by all seven Fish and Game Commissioners, as well as members of the public, former staff and commissioners, legislators and special guests for an outdoor ribbon cutting followed by an indoor reception.

“It was great to celebrate the completion of a building where Fish and Game headquarters staff can finally be together again after so long,” said Hilarie Engle, Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation Executive Director. “The Foundation is proud of its partnership with the department to make this happen, which reflects our shared commitment to conservation of Idaho’s wildlife.”

Hilarie Engle, Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation Executive Director

The new three-story building, which features a dry streambed with native landscaping and an inviting lobby featuring a mural by Idaho wildlife artist Ed Anderson, brings the headquarters staff together under one roof for the first time in more than 20 years. The new headquarters building will increase agency efficiency and improve customer service for Idaho hunters, anglers, trappers and outdoor enthusiasts.

“This is the most fiscally responsible decision, ending the need to lease additional office space to hold staff, and provide the best value for our sportsmen’s dollars,” said Deputy Director Scott Reinecker. “We’re also excited to provide a better experience and meet the needs of the people we serve.”

Fish and Game will lease the new building over a period of 25 years, before owning the building outright. The Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation has partnered with Fish and Game to build several buildings, including recently completed Nampa regional office.

The headquarters office in Boise is open to the public, and all license services are available, including buying hunting and fishing licenses and tags and applying for controlled hunts.

Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever

Former Fish and Game Director Virgil Moore