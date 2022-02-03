Submit Release
U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) Periodic Lane Closures for Local Trail Improvement Project in Bridgeport

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (DeKalb Street) motorists will encounter periodic lane closures in both directions between 2nd Street and Front Street in Bridgeport Borough, Montgomery County, on Monday, February 7, through Sunday, February 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for construction activities under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

Dekalb St, 2-3-22.PNG

