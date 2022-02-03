Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (February 3 - 9. 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues grading activities which will include embankment fill, storm drain installation, and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary including a short-term closure of Lawson Road. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress which may require setting of portable barrier rail along the roadway. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work northbound from LM 15.01 to LM 13.09: Shoulder, single lane closures, and rolling roadblock between Northside Drive and Creston Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/06/22 through 02/23/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-621]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.42 to LM 5.92: Shoulder, single lane closures, and rolling roadblock between Cook Road and Wild Azalea Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/02/21 through 02/23/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-553]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs and erosion control measures are installed. Grade work and utility relocation activities for water, gas, and sewer are in progress. Construction activities are also in progress for the adjoining project. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive and Genesis Road as well as short term closures of city streets. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones on Interstate Drive.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues roadside grading operations, installing erosion control measures, and water, gas, and electric line relocation. This will result in intermittent lane closures. Blasting operations may also result in brief road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor will utilize flagging operations throughout the project for grade work and utilities. Traffic is shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Traffic shifts in Smithville will remain from South College Street to the end of project to allow the contractor to complete work. There is a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow the contractor to construct new alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area while flaggers are present to direct traffic. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 (N. GRUNDY QUARLES HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.25 to LM 24.92: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings at the intersection of SR-53 and SR-85 and Sugar Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/09/21 through 02/23/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2021-846, 2021-848, 2021-906, 2021-916]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor will be clearing and installing erosion control measures and temporary pavement. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (NASHVILLE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 11.85 to LM 12.7: Shoulder and single lane closures from Gainesboro Hwy to Double Springs Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/20/22 through 02/23/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2021-475]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.44: Mobile lane closures along SR-101 between intersection of SR-30 & SR-101 and ending at intersection of SR-101 & Brewer Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 03/30/2022 from 9 AM and 2:30 PM. [2021-358]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.82 to LM 13.70: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings at the intersection of SR-28 and SR-30 and the intersection of SR-28 and College Station Mountain Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/16/21 through 02/23/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-493]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) Utility Work southbound from LM 10.96 to LM 12.61: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings from Lower East Valley Road to Cherokee Ridge Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/31/22 through 04/31/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-038]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. Both lanes are open to traffic but will have intermittent lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor will be working on the shoulder of the road completing ADA ramps and sidewalks throughout the project. The contractor may have intermittent lane closures for maintenance operations throughout the project.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 Exit 111 (SR-55) interchange lighting: Shoulder closure on I-24 EB to perform lighting work. The shoulder closure will extend from Winstead Lane Bridge to the Eastbound exit and entrance ramps. The closure will not affect the exit or entrance ramps, they will be open at all times.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.65): Project activities continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at MM 117: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing maintenance on the WATTENDORF MEMORIAL HWY bridge over I-24 at exit 117, Monday, 2/7/22, from 9AM-3PM. Traffic on I-24 will not be affected. The roadway on the bridge will be restricted to one lane.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (MURFREESBORO HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13.19 to LM 13.75: Shoulder and single lane closures between Highway 53 and North Irwin Street at the Little Duck River Bridge. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/07/22 through 02/23/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2020-704]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project continues. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and controlled by a temporary traffic signal. One lane will remain open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-122 (MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.8 to LM 3.14: Shoulder, single lane closures, and intermittent stops for aerial crossings on Main Street from the intersection of SR-15 (David Crockett Hwy) and SR-122 (Main Street) to Moore Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 02/24/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-780]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (W. MAIN ST.) Permitted Work both directions at LM 12.4: The railroad crossing will be closed for maintenance from 2/2/2022 to 2/4/2022. Follow posted detours.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity continues. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 (HWY. 108) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.03 to LM 1.95: Shoulder, single lane closures, and intermittent stops for aerial crossings on SR-108 from Hillside Drive to Burnt Orchard Circle. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/07/22 through 03/07/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2020-594]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 (MAIN ST.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.2 to LM 3.4: The road is open to one lane, and traffic signals are in place. The road is being stabilized from a collapsed culvert at this location.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while the contractor completes slide repairs in the area. The contractor will be implementing a new traffic phase this week. Motorists should use caution in the area.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound near MM 136.2, MM 137.8, MM 137.1, and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. The right outside lane will be closed while work is being performed on 01/31/22 through 02/04/22. The contractor will stripe, set up barrier wall, and shift traffic onto the newly paved lane. Work will begin each day at 8:00 AM CST and will be off the road each day by 4:30 PM CST. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.11 to LM 7.32: Single lane closures between Pickett Cemetery Rd and Condra Switch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm with an estimated completion of 02/23/22. [2020-733]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be mobilizing equipment to the project site and will being clearing operations and installation of erosion control measures. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions at MM 27: Utility work will be performed under the I-75 overpass on Paul Huff Parkway between Peerless Road NW and Adkisson Drive/Frontage Road NW. Motorists should use caution and be aware of signage and personnel when traveling through the work zone. Law enforcement, message boards and barrels will be present, 02/02/22 for paving between 7 pm - 6 am. [2021-647]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: On Thursday night of this reporting period from 7 PM-6 AM, there will be a lane closed on I75 NB from MM32 to MM34. There are lane shifts in both directions from MM 31 to MM 33. On Monday and Tuesday of this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR308 as the contractor removes the barrier walls. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work goes on this project.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (Harrison Pike) emergency construction of a small drainage structure at LM 4.75: During this reporting period, the contractor will be mobilizing equipment and beginning work on the removal of the existing structure. SR-312 is closed to all traffic near MM 4.74. Local traffic may detour around the closure via White Oak Road NW, Rollins Ridge Road NW, and White Oak Valley Road NW. Signs are posted marking the detour route. RESTRICTIONS: Road closed No loads wider than 11' on detour route.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW083]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Beginning Monday night 02/07/22, the contractor will implement a left lane closure of the US-27 Southbound ramp to I-24 Eastbound to support the installation of new overhead signs. These closures will take place from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM nightly until Friday 02/11/22 weather permitting. Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: All roadways and ramps are in their final alignments. The contractor is now working on final items and traffic should still use caution traveling throughout the interchange. The final work items will mostly consist of off shoulder work/median work. Lane closures are planned for Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM to finish in roadway work. The speed limit will remain reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange until construction crews demobilize.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound at LM 6.29: Shoulder and single lane closure between E. 30th Street and E. 34th Street with a detour for E. 32nd Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 02/09/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-044]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 (ALTON PARK BLVD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3.09: Shoulder and single lane closures between W 33rd Street and W 37th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/10/22 through 02/16/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-794, 2021-869, 2021-902]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 7.1: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fagan Street and Gulf Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/18/22 through 02/09/22 from 9 am – 4 pm. [2021-838]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/03/22, 02/04/22, 02/07/22, 02/08/22, and 02/09/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. On 02/05/22, the contractor will be paving the Tucker Rd/University Drive and will have a detour in place for approximately 6 hours.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing a grading operation at the roundabout connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. During this report period, the roundabout will have one lane closed along with connecting roadways; one lane shall remain open at all times. The traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): SR-310 in McMinn County at LM 4.36 is reduced to a single lane to begin work on repair of the bridge over Conasauga Creek. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal system. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and obey all traffic signals and related signage. RESTRICTIONS: 10-foot horizontal clearance.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Wagner/CNV301]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV305]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of portions of the new bridge and the relocation of water lines. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on the sidewalks and curb ramps.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV182]

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV100]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back in its normal traffic pattern.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be repairing the attenuator on SR-26 under College Street Bridge in DeKalb County. The contractor will be utilizing lane closures and flaggers as needed to make repairs.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV111]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Marion County on SR-150. The contractor will be installing new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: During the daytime the contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on the SR-111 NB off-ramp to SR-24, the SR-24 on-ramp to SR-111 NB, and the SR-334 on-ramp to SR-111 NB in Putnam County. Half the width of the ramp will be closed during construction. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

