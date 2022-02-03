Department of Economic Development Publishes 2022 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) Application Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has published application guidelines for the 2022 program cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

Established in 1996, the NAHTF is Nebraska’s largest resource dedicated to increasing the supply of quality, affordable housing throughout the state.

“Housing is a central component of the vision to grow Nebraska,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Our team of Housing Specialists looks forward to administering another impactful year of NAHTF support, which will allow us to assist our communities as they develop quality, affordable homes to support families and the workforce.”

The NAHTF’s Housing Project and Technical Assistance Funding Cycles are currently open, with required pre-applications due by 6 pm CDT on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Full applications are due by 6 pm CDT on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Pre-applications and full applications must be submitted electronically via AmpliFund. DED recommends a thorough review of the 2022 NAHTF application guidelines, as significant format and process changes have occurred from previous years.

DED will offer pre-recorded pre-application and full-application workshops on its website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nahtf. DED staff will also operate open office hours to supply technical assistance to potential applicants. Open office hours specific to the pre-application will be held on February 22. Open office hours specific to the full application will be held on March 15, March 16, March 22 and March 24. Registration for all office hours will be made available by February 15 on the agency website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/training/. Applicants should view the pre-recorded application workshops prior to participating in open office hours.

The 2022 NAHTF application guidelines are available at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nahtf. For more information, contact Barb Pierce, Housing Specialist, at barb.pierce@nebraska.gov or 402-936-4587. Or contact Kylee Bischoff, Application Coordinator, at kylee.bischoff@nebraska.gov , 402-471-2843 or 402-800-7058.