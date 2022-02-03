Virginia Department of Veterans Services Local Offices Now Open For Walk-In Services Without Appointments »

The Virginia Department of Veterans (DVS) today announced that most of its 34 local offices across the Commonwealth are now open for walk-in services, with no appointments necessary. Each office is staffed with trained Veteran Service Representatives, but staff capacity and walk-in hours vary by office.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

DVS assists veterans and their families in:

Filing claims for federal veterans benefits;

Providing linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs;

Operating two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans;

Providing an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries;

Operating the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present.

The complete list of DVS local offices, including addresses, walk-in office hours, and contact information, is posted on the agency website at www.dvs.virginia.gov/benefits. Veterans and family members may also call the central information line at (804) 516-1561 to check on office opening status and walk-in hours.

DVS recommends you visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/benefits or contact the office in advance to confirm staff availability. Information is also available by calling (804) 516-1561.

Veterans and family members may also schedule an appointment with a DVS Veterans Service Representative or a Virginia Veteran and Family Support (VVFS) Program team member here: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/request-an-appointment. In-person, virtual, and telephone appointments are available. There is no charge for these services.

Some DVS offices are located inside federal or private facilities that have restrictions on walk-in services. These offices will continue to operate on a “by appointment only” basis for the time being. The agency webpage www.dvs.virginia.gov/benefits will be updated when restrictions relax.

“With the easing of pandemic restrictions, we are pleased to reopen most of our local DVS offices to walk-in appointments, providing greater flexibility for Veterans and family members to access DVS services,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “Our highly-trained and knowledgeable team members are always available to help veterans and their families understand all the medical, educational, financial, behavioral health and other benefits they earned from their military service. DVS is here to serve those who served. Let us know how we can serve you.”

For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.