Author shares her journey after being accused of medical fraud in autobiographical work

“Writing this book had several purposes as time went on. The initial need to bring healing to me and those close to me who had been injured by the false accusations of a few vindictive employees” — Mary Morgillo

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rabid Watchdogs: Abuses within Our Imperfect World: Reflections of a Psychotherapist by Dr. Mary Morgillo is an exquisite autobiography that set forth the author’s journey after being falsely accused of medical fraud, her struggles to cope, her realizations, and her faith. This book hopes to serve as a catalyst to learn through the numerous trials the author endured while doing what he loves.

Dr. Mogillo’s passion to help people improve their mental health drove her to make it her overall livelihood, a therapeutic calling she has felt all her life. Everything took a turn for the worse when Dr. Morgillo and several other practitioners were falsely accused of medical fraud by aggravated former employees, misleading attorneys, and indifferent court systems.

The reputation that served as a prize for her hard work and love for her work crumbled right before her eyes as she went through a mockery of a grand jury trial. Dr. Morgillo’s battle to prove her innocence went on for years— years of time, money, and resources spent not just to bring a fraction of her reputation back but to not fail the people who have shown her support throughout her journey.

Morgillo writes “Writing this book had several purposes as time went on. The initial need to bring healing to me and those close to me who had been injured by the false accusations of a few vindictive employees remained one of the primary reasons. Others almost as important emerged.

I wanted healing for myself and for my husband who stood by my side throughout the entire ordeal; unfortunately, he died before he saw an end to the injustices against me.” This autobiographical work presents readers with a closer look at the shocking growth of medical fraud investigations that emerged in the late eighties through the eyes of an honest and dedicated medical worker. Aside from the factual behind the scenes, this work also puts into the forefront the author’s unwavering faith in God and belief to keep her hopeful as she wants others to do and feel the same.

Dr. Mary Morgillo was born and raised in a small rural community, a place wherein she was taught to have a strong faith in God and a strong moral foundation while growing up. Dr. Morgillo taught for several years while also still pursuing postgraduate studies. She opened her private practice in 1981 after obtaining a State License in Psychology.

Copies of The Rabid Watchdogs are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

The Rabid Watchdogs: Abuses within Our Imperfect World: Reflections of a Psychotherapist

Written by: Mary D. Morgillo PH.D. A.B.M.P.P.

