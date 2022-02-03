Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,108 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Fifth District.

 

In each offense, the suspect entered an establishment and demanded money while armed with a knife. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. The offenses are listed below.

  • At approximately 3:30 am, in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE. CCN: 22-014-528
  • At approximately, 9:23 am, in the 2500 block of Benning Road, NE. CCN: 22-014-626
  • At approximately 7:20 pm, in the 2800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE. CCN: 22-014-922

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 40 year-old Dominque Miguel Nickelos, of Northeast, DC, was arrested by Fifth District Officers and charged with the above offenses.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the Fifth District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.