Gaia Founders paves the way for Conscious Entrepreneurship

New Online Program launches the first interdisciplinary practice connecting Nature, Neuroscience, and Entrepreneurship to boost green “Ecopreneurs”.

The 8yr CO2 countdown is a mere butterfly minute, yet innovative founders still fail at 95% in the vulnerable early stages. I created GAIA Founders to help the green revolution reach critical mass. ” — Isis Valliergues

Created by international and multicultural female founder and published research scientist Isis Valliergues, GAIA Founders is a 4-week online course launching worldwide this February 22, 2022, to bring light speed success for Eco-entrepreneurs – dubbed "Ecopreneurs": the 8 year countdown is a mere butterfly minute.

Entrepreneurs are exposed to vulnerabilities: 50% are more likely to have a mental health condition. Having a green agenda further complicates the journey: the OECD would coin in 2001 the then-new term and concept “decoupling environmental pressure from economic growth” – markers of success are historically stacked against nature, meanwhile these founders are on the frontier of returning stability and prosperity to our human family. The World Economic Forum states that 50% of carbon reduction technologies needed to get to net zero have not yet been invented. Purpose and method come together now to meet the challenge of the global carbon countdown, common urgency, and unprecedented opportunity.

Entrepreneurship, startups, and the venture space is, at scale, the impact and solutions industry with the chops necessary to address humanity’s long overdue and current massive shift. Nonetheless a large part of the founder journey is isolating, and it is a position typically elusive to the general public with few adapted support systems. The Climate Crisis reflects a disproportionate burden on Founder Mental Health. Gaia Founders is built to break this double-bind, opening the floodgates for high achievers worldwide devoted to regenerating the earth – they need more help. “I’ve been there and have first-hand experience as a clean tech founder. As a research scientist in psychology, however, I believe we need to shift gears at light speed to meet the greater humanitarian challenge. Furthermore, I was personally affected by 9/11: I deeply understand how to overcome overwhelming destruction and distress as it occurs worldwide. Nature has been my solace; world peace is my North Star. I built Gaia Founders as a glow-in-the-dark beacon and sanctuary for the new values of conscious leadership. We are the gardeners: guiding onboarding and best practices for growth with an unprecedented holistic blueprint. Eco-entrepreneurs need a nurturing space to express their values and agency, and to quantum leap their capacity for impact.”

The first GAIA Pioneer Circle is history in the making – the course provides cutting-edge regeneration insights, substantial marketplace advantage, elevated Conscious Leadership with a high-vibe mental wellness practice, and official entry into the innovation ecosystem. Part of each participant’s tuition will go directly to not-for profits curated each trimester to amplify our positive impact.

Isis Valliergues is a potent change agent: she is an international, multicultural female founder, advisor, and a research scientist, published on Neuroscience and the Climate in the UNESCO-backed HAS Magazine. Raised between Paris, New York, and London, she has also lived in Milan, Spain and Colombia and spent significant time nurturing nature initiatives. She received her Bachelor of Science in Cognitive Psychology from Vanderbilt University, which included 3 years of Neuroscience. Born in 1984, Isis was in the first ever Millennial Accelerator in 2006 at Vanderbilt’s Owen School of Management, and returned to accelerators for her own clean tech startup in 2021, successfully garnering major stealth sponsorships. This inspired her to launch GAIA Founders as a way to contribute to the exceptional opportunity we have today to build back better. Based in Paris, GAIA Founders operates worldwide and 100% online. Applications are now open for the Pioneer Circle starting on February 22, 2022.