Wood County Man Charged with Child Sexual Assault in Connection to Clergy and Faith Leader Initiative

Survivors are still encouraged to report abuse at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink today announced that Remington Jon Nystrom, age 33, has been charged with charged with one count of First-Degree Child Sexual Assault Contact with a Child Under Age 13 for an incident that occurred in 2009.

The charge in this case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative. Nystrom, then a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara, Wisconsin, is alleged to have touched the 10-year-old victim’s genitals, waking the victim from sleep. The victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

“This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors,” said AG Kaul. “We continue to ask anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

This investigation was the result of an investigation by Waushara County Sheriff’s Department. Victim services are provided by the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office. The case is prosecuted by Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink. The criminal complaint is available on request.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Nystrom is presumed innocent until proven guilty.