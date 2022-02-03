Submit Release
Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, Examines Correlation Between Gum Disease & Tooth Issues and Depression & Anxiety

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study shows that gum disease increases the risk of developing mental health problems by nearly 40%; poor dental health may also lead to poor mental health, a new study reveals. Researchers from the University of Birmingham say developing gum disease and tooth issues can also increase a person's risk of suffering from depression and anxiety over the next few years.

Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, D.D.S., agrees with these findings and has detailed thoughts on the matter. "Gum disease, also known as periodontitis, is a serious infection of the gums that causes damage to the gums, bone, and teeth," states Grossman. "Symptoms include tender, swollen, red, and bleeding gums. Over 47% of the population over 30 years old have periodontitis and over 70% of adults over 65 have this disease."

Along with mental health problems, study authors found that a history of gum disease can significantly raise a person's chances of developing autoimmune diseases, heart disease, and even metabolic disorders like diabetes.

Grossman continues, "Bacteria in the mouth is the culprit, and if it is not removed by proper home care and a dental hygienist, it will form a plaque that hardens into calculus.”

The University of Birmingham said that poor oral health is extremely common, both in the UK and globally. When poor oral health progresses, it can lead to a substantially reduced quality of life. However, until now, not much has been known about the association between poor oral health and many chronic diseases, particularly mental health.

"These systemic correlations are all due to the bacteria that is built up in the mouth and travels through the blood vessels everywhere in the body, causing vessel inflammation and damage to the arteries, resulting in blood clots and other disease processes. The solution is simple: brush and floss twice a day, get regular dental cleanings and checkups, eat healthily and then enjoy a long, healthy life," concludes Grossman.

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $7.7 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, Examines Correlation Between Gum Disease & Tooth Issues and Depression & Anxiety

