Delayed Opening at 12 p.m. (noon) For All Vermont courthouses for Friday, February 4, 2022

A delayed opening at 12 p.m. (noon) will be in effect for all Vermont courthouses for Friday, February 4, 2022.

Those seeking an emergency relief from abuse order (RFA) before courts are scheduled to open at noon on Friday, February 4, should call 1-800-540-9990 for assistance.

All morning hearings scheduled for Friday, February 4 will be rescheduled. Local courts will inform hearing participants and justice partners of this delayed opening.

Please check this website around 9 a.m. on Friday, February 4 for an update.

