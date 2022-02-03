Right At Home Southern MD Receives 2022 Best of Home Care® – Provider and Employer of Choice Awards
Right At Home Southern MD has proven its dedication to providing a great work environment while maintaining its focus on client and caregiver satisfaction
This award demonstrates that we are committed to providing the best possible customer service towards our clients and caregivers.”WALDORF, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right At Home Southern MD announced today that it has received both 2022 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice Awards from Home Care Pulse. These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. Right At Home Southern MD is now ranked among a small handful of home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to employees and the highest quality care to clients.
“We want to congratulate Right At Home Southern MD on receiving both the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award and the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients and caregivers, Right At Home Southern MD has proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees while maintaining their focus on client and caregiver satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality, professionalism, and expertise in-home care.”
Best of Home Care providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients and caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it can collect honest and unbiased feedback.
“At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “We’re thrilled to recognize Right At Home Southern MD as a Best of Home Care award-winning provider and celebrate their accomplishments in building a team of happy, qualified caregivers who provide outstanding care for their clients.”
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even during a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
