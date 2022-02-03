How Free is the Government of America? How Liberated the Country and its Citizens Are?

“How is it to be free? Look at it this way: When the men and women came to the shores of this continent in the sixteen hundreds, they looked upon a raw, unfinished land and made a commitment” — — Excerpts from POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Clinton Owen a.k.a. T.C. Owen has published a thought-provoking work

of fiction exploring American politics and the true meaning of a freedom book titled POTUS: A

Political Fantasy in Three Parts. The book is the story of a semi-reluctant hero acting for the

people of the United States, the world, and the universe at large. The questionability of his election

to the presidency is balanced by the exceptional efforts he makes to complete a simple goal: the

reestablishment of freedom for the people of the United States and the world-at-large, as well as

creating it for sentients in the Cosmos.

This simple goal motivates him and, at the same time, frustrates him. He lives to inspire and free

others while at the same time, he feels that the inspiration weighs too much on him and lessens his

freedom. His life is blessed with extreme joy and accomplishments, but as often as not, affected

with gloomy sadness and fear that he has accomplished nothing. He is a man for the ages but feels

that he is insufficient for the jobs he has set out for himself. His growth during the novel allows

him to at last believe that the impossible is manageable, yet sometimes at high costs.

T.C. Owen is a retired English instructor on the junior college level who has always been interested

in politics and government. The things that catch his attention are the ways politicians and

government officials act and how they try to hide their true intentions from the people of this

country.

His purpose in writing is to shine a light on the uses and abuses of power, along with an entertaining

storyline that transcends the usual boring approach to political commentary, thus the fantasy aspect

of the novel.

POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts

Written by: T. C. Owen

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

