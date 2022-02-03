Potus: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts
How Free is the Government of America? How Liberated the Country and its Citizens Are?
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Clinton Owen a.k.a. T.C. Owen has published a thought-provoking work
of fiction exploring American politics and the true meaning of a freedom book titled POTUS: A
Political Fantasy in Three Parts. The book is the story of a semi-reluctant hero acting for the
people of the United States, the world, and the universe at large. The questionability of his election
to the presidency is balanced by the exceptional efforts he makes to complete a simple goal: the
reestablishment of freedom for the people of the United States and the world-at-large, as well as
creating it for sentients in the Cosmos.
This simple goal motivates him and, at the same time, frustrates him. He lives to inspire and free
others while at the same time, he feels that the inspiration weighs too much on him and lessens his
freedom. His life is blessed with extreme joy and accomplishments, but as often as not, affected
with gloomy sadness and fear that he has accomplished nothing. He is a man for the ages but feels
that he is insufficient for the jobs he has set out for himself. His growth during the novel allows
him to at last believe that the impossible is manageable, yet sometimes at high costs.
T.C. Owen is a retired English instructor on the junior college level who has always been interested
in politics and government. The things that catch his attention are the ways politicians and
government officials act and how they try to hide their true intentions from the people of this
country.
His purpose in writing is to shine a light on the uses and abuses of power, along with an entertaining
storyline that transcends the usual boring approach to political commentary, thus the fantasy aspect
of the novel.
POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts
Written by: T. C. Owen
