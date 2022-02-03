Washington DC area magician Don Juan supports Capital Heights School during Career Day Event with lectures & magic

Don Juan, Magician in the Washington, DC area (Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia) Don Juan, Magician in the Washington, DC area (Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia) Don Juan, Magician in the Washington, DC area (Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia)

With his presentations at the school, the Magician encouraged school children to learn more about showmanship & magic and consider a career in entertainment.

This was a great opportunity for me to share my art not just with an audience, but with youngsters who may decide to pursue magic and illusions long term.” — Don Juan, Magician in the Washington DC area

POMFRET, MARYLAND, USA, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- You never know what happens when you call an entertainer! When Mrs. Andrea Rushing of Capital Heights Elementary in Maryland contacted DMV Magician Don Juan whether he would like to participate in a career day for the students, his answer was an enthusiastic yes!So on May 10, 2019, Magician Don Juan participated at the school in Capital Heights, Maryland and gave 5 classroom presentations to explain the career of a magician. With each presentation, he gave a brief magic performance to convey the charm and surprise that one can create with this skill.“This was a great opportunity for me to share my art not just with an audience, but with youngsters who may decide to pursue magic and illusions long term. Who knows, one of them may become the next David Copperfield!” quipped Don Juan.Some of the Magician’s Tips for Career Day were:- The importance of Education & TrainingDon Juan graduated from the prestigious Chavez Studio of Magic in California where he studied Dale Salwak.There, he learned sleight-of-hand with cards, coins, thimbles, balls, doves and most importantly stage presence.- How to present yourself. Are you a Performer? An Entertainer? A Magician?Don Juan considers himself a Magician, to entertain with mystification and comedy.- How to structure the show Don Juan usually does 30 minute to 1 hour performances. It usually takes 30 minutes to set up and tear down. So a 30 minute show may take 1.5 hours total. Also when not working, there is learning new material and repair of props. Most importantly, one must know advertising and marketing. Most time is usually spent on the business end (it is called show business).In the future, Don Juan will be volunteering his time and efforts to help enrich the lives of youngsters and help them to understand that having a goal is a great thing and hard work often pays off.As a token of their appreciation, the school teachers purchased a gift bag for Don Juan.Noted Mrs. Andrea Rushing, Arts Integration Lead, “Our students and staff enjoyed having Magician Don Juan. The students were highly engaged with learning techniques and tricks that go along with magic. After the show, we purchased magic tricks for our Cougar Paw store, they were sold out in an hour!"About Magician Don Juan (greater Washington, D.C. area)Don Juan became interested in magic upon receiving a magic set at 8 years old. At age 14, he gave a performance for which he received a fee of $10. He developed his career by working in a magic shop at 15, giving many local performances and completing the Chavez Course in Magic. He continued to polish his performing ability while a student at Norfolk State University, majoring in Business. Don Juan appeared at top clubs, schools, festivals and corporations in the Hampton Roads area at that time. He appeared on two back-to-back TV specials named "The Tim Reid Celebrity Tennis Special". Upon finishing college, he did a tour of colleges in the southeast. Don Juan also won an originality award for his down-to-earth style of illusion, given by the City of Portsmouth, VA. His current home is the DC metro area.Website: https://www.donjuanmagic.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Don-Juan-Magic-603120599845046/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE

