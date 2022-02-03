Governor Ivey Celebrates Delta Regional Authority’s $3.4 Million Investment into Alabama Communities

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey today celebrated the Delta Regional Authority’s $3,448,973 investment that will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Alabama communities and residents. The investment will be matched by $9.6 million and will attract an additional $440 million in leveraged private investment (LPI) into the Alabama Black Belt region.

The 13 new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure and support entrepreneurship in communities across the Alabama Black Belt. These projects are expected to create or retain 1,091 jobs, train 200 individuals and affect over 5,100 families.

“Alabama is proud of our ever-important federal state partnership with the Delta Regional Authority,” said Governor Ivey. “We look forward to seeing these funds positively impact and improve the lives of Alabamians across the Black Belt. With these thirteen new investment projects, communities will see improvements that are critical to economic growth throughout their areas.”

Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP), which provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, and the Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF), which targets physical infrastructure projects that help build safer, more resilient communities in the Delta region. DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the state of Alabama and six local development districts in the state for program funding implementation.

“Delta Regional Authority works to bolster community revitalization and economic prosperity within the Delta and Alabama Black Belt,” said DRA Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham. “By strategically investing federal dollars into physical and human infrastructure, DRA helps alleviate the critical needs of the region in order to improve quality of life for our residents.”

Alabama: 2022 Investment Snapshot

Number of Projects DRA Investment Total Project Investment Additional Capital Investment Jobs Created Jobs Retained Individuals Trained Families Affected 13 $3,448,973 $9,641,495 $440,000,000 204 887 200 5,142

1. City of Jackson PCA Access Road | Jackson, AL: The City of Jackson will use DRA funds to help with the construction of industrial access road improvements to serve the Packing Corporation of America (PCA) facility. This investment is projected to retain 500 jobs.

DRA Investment: $357,500

Total Investment: $1,422,830

Additional Capital Investment: $440,000,000

2. Project Nautilus, Phase II – Rail Transload Yard | Atmore, AL: The City of Atmore will use DRA funds to construct a new rail transload yard to support the new peanut processing plant and other existing and new industries located in Atmore’s Industrial Park. This investment is projected to create 150 jobs and retain 200 jobs.

DRA Investment: $307,071

Total Investment: $3,066,371

3. Georgiana Water Supply Well Rehabilitation | Georgiana, AL: The City of Georgiana will use DRA funds to improve the Mill Street Water Supply Well and the Palmer Water Supply Well in order to continue providing residents with reliable and safe water. This investment is projected to affect 979 families.

DRA Investment: $357,500

Total Investment: $462,700

4. South Bullock Elevated Water Storage Tank | Bullock County, AL: The South Bullock County Water Authority will use DRA funds to construct a 250,000-gallon elevated water storage tank to eliminate the current storage capacity deficiencies in an expanding service area. This investment is projected to affect 1,200 families.

DRA Investment: $458,500

Total Investment: $1,428,500

The following projects were funded by CIF and SEDAP:

5. Camden Sewer Rehabilitation | Camden, AL: The City of Camden will use DRA funds to replace 300 linear feet of 8-inch aerial sewer line and five manholes to eliminate significant inflow and infiltration issues. This investment is projected to affect 622 families.

CIF Investment: $327,260

SEDAP Investment: $29,688

Total DRA Investment: $356,948

Total Investment: $356,948

The following projects were funded by SEDAP:

1. Aliceville 17th Street Improvements | Aliceville, AL: The City of Aliceville will use DRA funds to improve 17th Street NW from 3rd Avenue to State Route 14 in order to improve road safety and access to businesses and residents. This investment is projected to affect 54 families.

DRA Investment: $120,000

Total Investment: $300,000

2. Carrollton Sewer System Upgrades| Carrollton, AL: The Town of Carrollton will use DRA funds to upgrade the town’s sanitary sewer system to improve water quality and protect human health for businesses and residents. This investment is projected to affect 363 families.

DRA Investment: $272,794

Total Investment: $285,019

3. TekPak Access Road | Marion, AL: The Perry County Commission will use DRA funds to help with the construction of an industrial access road improvement to serve the TEKPAK, Inc. facility. This investment is projected to create 36 jobs and retain 149 jobs.

DRA Investment: $206,000

Total Investment: $818,100

4. Marion Military Institute Flight Training Career Development Program | Marion, AL: The Marion Military Institute will use DRA funds for an airplane to achieve a 3-year plan wo train civilian and military pilots.

DRA Investment: $135,805

Total Investment: $150,305

5. City of Reform New Water Well | Reform, AL: The City of Reform will use DRA funds to construct a new water well in order to move forward with a comprehensive upgrade to their failing public water system. This investment is projected to create 18 jobs, retain 38 jobs, and affect 681 families.

DRA Investment: $250,000

Total Investment: $657,504

6. Arsenal Place Phase II | Selma, AL: Arsenal Place will use DRA funds to complete the second floor if its 22 Church Street location, which is the hub of the organization’s workforce development programs. This investment is projected to train 200 individuals.

DRA Investment: $206,000

Total Investment: $206,000

7. South Industrial Park Connector | Demopolis, AL: The City of Demopolis will use DRA funds to establish a connector road in the South Industrial Park to help alleviate travel issues.

DRA Investment: $198,190

Total Investment: $219,553

8. Mexia Water System Improvements | Mexia, AL: The Mexia Water System will use DRA funds to complete improvements to address issues identified by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. This investment is projected to affect 850 families.

DRA Investment: $222,665

Total Investment: $222,665

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.

###