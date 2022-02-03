FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 3, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Media Advisory Petition filing deadline approaches for 2022 Legislative Districting of the State

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – February 10, 2022, is the deadline for petitions for any registered voter of the State who contends the 2022 legislative districting plan is invalid In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State.

The Court of Appeals of Maryland has amended its original January 28, 2022, order to require petitioners not represented by counsel to file paper copies of petitions with the court. Petitioners who are registered Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) users, or who are represented by counsel, are still required to file petitions electronically via MDEC.

The court-ordered deadline to file petitions will not be extended beyond the scheduled date and late-filed petitions will be dismissed.

The scheduling order, along with other documents for this case can be found on the Court of Appeals web page.

Scheduling order notable dates:

February 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for petitions

February 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: State’s deadline to answer petition(s)

February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.: Scheduling conference to be held virtually by Special Magistrate

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary's Government Relations and Public Affairs, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.

