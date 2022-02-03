CutGems Announces Launch of New Blog

The blog is designed to be a guiding star into the world of jewelry.

CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CutGems is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new and highly anticipated blog for gem and coin lovers.CutGems is an online blog that aims to teach its readers how to make intelligent decisions when it comes to buying jewelry, gemstones, gold, silver, diamonds, and coins. The site also provides them with the knowledge necessary for collecting their own personal collections to assist them in building collections they feel proud of.“My blog’s posts are exclusively about jewelry, coins, and gemstones,” says the blog’s founder, Ruth Hansen. “Whether you’re looking for a how-to guide on diamonds or gold, want to find out about the latest trends in precious metal, or just need some inspiration for your next purchase – CutGems has something for everyone.”Ruth’s inspiration for the blog comes from the idea that a gemstone can represent a person’s personality or mood. This is easily seen when perusing topics represented throughout the site, including:• How much will gold be worth in 50 years• The worth of an 825-silver ring• How quartz can be dissolved from gold• Tips to identify a 1946 coin as nickel or silver• History of diamonds, their weight, and how to set them• Tips for cleaning silver jewelry• How to make a crucible for melting gold• And so much moreTo read the blog page, please visit https://cutgems.org/ . New blogs are added each week.About CutGemsCutGems is an online blog with a mission to inform, educate, and inspire people with in-depth articles about jewelry, gemstones, gold, silver, diamonds, coins, and more. The blog was created by Ruth Hansen, an expert in lapidary, who works with gemstones of all kinds and has a deep passion for helping people to find the perfect piece to suit their needs.