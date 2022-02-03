ViaPath Technologies Named a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner by Energage
ViaPath team members appreciate the culture of collaboration and recognition, knowing that their work has a meaningful impact on those affected by incarceration
Creating impactful connections, engagement and driving positive change in people’s lives is the backbone of ViaPath Technologies. That applies to our workforce, as well,”FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, announced that it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award from Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the second year for the award and the second year the company has received Top Workplaces USA, built on the Energage’s 15-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.
— Deb Alderson, president and CEO of ViaPath Technologies
“Creating impactful connections, engagement and driving positive change in people’s lives is the backbone of ViaPath Technologies. That applies to our workforce, as well,” said Deb Alderson, president & CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “We have been, and continue to be, very committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce, as well as creating transparency for not only our customers but our employees. Receiving this Top Workplaces USA award for a second year in a row further solidifies the focus ViaPath has placed on cultivating a strong culture of change and collaboration with team members who really understand the importance of connecting with purpose to help break the cycle of incarceration.”
Over 1,100 organizations across the country participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey, and winners were chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
“Having a strong culture starts with a strong mission and a commitment to that mission,” said Jessica Artz, ViaPath chief human resources officer. “Our people go above and beyond to support our mission, and they are paramount to the success of our company. As an award based only on employee feedback, it’s a reflection of our efforts to create a diverse, inclusive, and empowering organization. It is truly an honor to be recognized with a Top Workplaces USA award for a second year in a row.”
About ViaPath Technologies
ViaPath, a leading global technology company that is focused on connecting people, provides advanced communications and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reentry for 1.6 million incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit www.viapath.com.
