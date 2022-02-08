Genius 100 Foundation to present The Future of Education at inaugural Festival of the Diaspora conference

In partnership with The Aspen Institute Project on Belonging, Tulsa Innovation Labs and Leaders from across The Americas to discuss Belonging and Thriving

This is a tremendous opportunity to bring together our global community, in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement initiatives to improve our world - and make the impossible, possible” — Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation, in partnership with The Festival of the Diaspora, The Aspen Institute Project on Belonging, Tulsa Innovation Labs, EV Passport, LINK Strategic Partners and others will participate with more than 100 industry executives and changemakers from across The Americas at the inaugural Festival of the Diaspora conference convening in San Juan, Puerto Rico, February 23 – 26, 2022.

Genius 100 Foundation (G100) will present “The Future of Education” on Thursday, February 24th live from San Juan. As part of the presentation, G100 will pay tribute to Genius 100 Visionary Inspiritus Sir Ken Robinson, who was a prolific and world-renown education pioneer and reformer, lecturer, and author with a global following of over 80 million. In addition, they will present key insights from a curated diaspora of members of the G100 Visionary community, including those representing Afghanistan, Canada, Israel, Nigeria, and UK, outlining their unique perspectives on the topic.

“The Festival of the Diaspora conference gives us (G100) a tremendous opportunity to fulfill our vision of bringing together our global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible – possible,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. “We are extremely honored and excited to be part of the launch of this new and very important initiative.”

Speakers and attendees will be comprised of a diverse, cross-sector group including government, nonprofit, philanthropic, and corporate leaders; social entrepreneurs; academics; and dignitaries. They will connect and collaborate on identifying solutions for the most pressing issues impacting our global society, such as skill building in a post COVID world, creating economic market conditions that incorporate equity, and the power of green alternative energy in The Americas.

“In the highly partisan political environments that we find ourselves, we need more opportunities to find our common humanity, share best practices, celebrate the past while embracing the change the future brings. There is so much potential in leaders across the Americas, we just need to connect them to each other and great things will happen,” said Cordell Carter, Founder & Chairman of The Festival of the Diaspora. “I am excited to convene at the inaugural Festival of the Diaspora in Puerto Rico with some of the brightest minds to collaborate on a pathway forward. The time for action is now.”

In addition to the "Future of Education:" to be presented by Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius100 Foundation, confirmed speakers include: Rodrick T. Miller, CEO, Invest Puerto Rico; Johanna Soderstrom, Chief People Officer, Tyson Foods; Mickey Espada, Puerto Rico Advisor, International City/County Management Association; Stephen Keepler, President, PVBLIC Foundation; Darius Jones, CEO, National Black Economic Council; Mayra and Lorena Roa, Co-Founders, PANAL Ed-Tech; Amy Tu, Chief Legal Officer, Tyson Foods; Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery, Alabama; Michael Blake, President, Next Level Sports; Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez Montanez, Puerto Rican House of Representatives, and many more.

To learn more , please go to www.genius100visions.com

The Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together the Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community - to re-imagine the future – and to implement creative initiatives to improve our world. With these great Visionaries, we are able to raise the bar on what is achievable - collectively, in collaboration, together, we can make the impossible possible.

The Genius 100 Visionaries are group of global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to including 16 Nobel Laureates, it is comprised of Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Guinness World Record Holder, Global Teacher Prize, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, a World Chess Champion, a GRAMMY winner, an Oscar winner, global brand CEO’s, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and, unbelievably, many more accolades and honors.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members of our incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritus, they are Paul Allen, The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Thich Nhat Hanh and Sir Ken Robinson – and Nobel Prize Laurates Harold Kroto and Shimon Peres

About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.”

Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is a Registered Charity in Canada and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, with an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

The Genius 100 Visionaries (G100V) are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

Genius 100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US.

