Secretary Naig Calls on Department of Justice to Expedite Cattle Market Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 3, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the recent beef packer court settlement and the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into potential price disparities and anticompetitive practices in the live cattle market.

“Iowa’s hardworking livestock producers have waited more than two years while the DOJ investigates price disparities in the cattle market. With this court settlement, our cattle producers still do not have the market transparency they need to protect their long-term viability and continue raising the high-quality beef that processors and consumers demand,” said Secretary Naig. “It is imperative that the DOJ finish this investigation and release its findings to provide much-needed transparency for Iowa cattle producers.”

