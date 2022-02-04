How to Fight the Covid-19 Depression? By Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist
Depression is endemic in COVID! This is a difficult and unpredictable period of the Covid-19 Depression But there is hope.”MONROE, NJ, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a difficult and unpredictable period of the Covid-19 Depression. Even as some areas begin to reopen after months of lockdown, the end may still seem far away. Patients have lost your job, been struggling financially, and been concerned about when and if the economy will improve. It is very challenging repenting the loss of loved ones or the life before epidemic, or it may feel to be irritated and isolated due to continuing social isolation. Living in the coronavirus era can have a significant impact on attitude and way of life.
Ways to Fight the Covid-19 Depression
1. Divert attention think positive
Due to miserable way of life, out of a job, and cut off from your social network, the negative ideas that flow through and never-ending during Covid-19 Depression. Give life a new meaning and purpose. It is perfect time learn a new language or play a musical instrument. Or publish a book, learn to cook, or cultivate vegetables. Focusing on a project or goal, no matter how modest, can provide a pleasant distraction from negative thoughts and worries—and bring significance to way of life.
2. Look for basic sources of joyous moments
It is challenging to enjoy during pandemic try listening to uplifting music (even getting up and dancing about it if possible) or finding a reason to laugh by viewing humorous YouTube videos or episodes of sitcom. Even if you’re alone, spending time in nature—whether it’s walking in the park, paddling on the beach, or going for a hike—can relieve stress and put a smile on. Alternatively, try playing with your children or a pet—they will benefit during this time.
3. Limit your news consumption
Be informed, but consuming sensationalized news or untrustworthy social media coverage will add to pessimism and worry. Limit the frequency to check the news or social media and stick to credible sources.
4. Maintain a consistent regimen
Sleeping too excessively or too little, skipping meals or exercising, and ignoring care contribute to depression. Creating and sticking to a daily routine, on the other hand, offers structure. Every day, try to schedule exercise time, spend time outside, and chat with friends.
5. Show thankfulness
When unhappy, especially at this terrible time of year, it can seem like everything in life is dismal and hopeless. Even on the saddest days during Covid-19 Depression, it’s typically possible to find something to be thankful for, such as the beauty of a sunset or a phone call from a friend. admitting appreciation can provide a break from negative thinking and significantly improve attitude towards life.
6. Get your feet working
Exercising is one of the secondary things is difficult to do when feeling sad, but it’s also one of the practical ways to boost your mood. In treating depression, regular exercise is just as effective as antidepressant drugs. Even on lockdown or have a stay-at-home order, incorporate physical activity into daily routine.
7. Sleep adequately
Just as sadness can impact sleep quality, poor sleep can also contribute to depression. When you’re well-rested, keep your emotional balance, have more energy, and focus on dealing with depression symptoms. Changing your daytime and bedtime routines can help sleep better at night.
8. Consume a mood-boosting diet
We frequently turn to “comfort foods” high in harmful fats, sugar, and processed carbohydrates in times of stress. Although, these meals, as well as too much coffee and alcohol, can have a negative impact on mood. Instead, eat fresh, nutritious meals whenever feasible, and increase consumption of mood-boosting nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids.
9. Use relaxing techniques
Incorporating a relaxation technique into daily routines, such as meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, or a breathing exercise, can provide a welcome reprieve from the loop of negative thinking while also relieving tension and anxiety.
COVID-19 can cause neurological and mental problems such as delirium, agitation, and stroke. In this case, try consulting a neurologist. People with pre-existing mental, neurological, or substance use disorders are also more sensitive to SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a higher chance of catastrophic results, including death. Dr. Gautam Arora is a neurologist and interventional pain specialist but also a kind person from the heart. He has treated several patients worldwide with the utmost care, compassion, and confidentiality. He has been treating patients for more than a decade and is unapologetically termed as the best neurologist and pain intervention physician.
Covid-19 is a tough time, and we need to cope with it wisely. Pray for good times ahead.
