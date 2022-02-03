Press Releases

02/03/2022

Governor Lamont Announces $8.2 Million in State Grants To Support Transportation Safety Upgrades and Improved Accessibility in Seventeen Towns and Cities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation is awarding $8.2 million in grants to 17 towns and cities across Connecticut under a state-funded competitive grant program for local projects that support improved mobility and accessibility, as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The Community Connectivity Grant Program, now in its fourth round of awards, provides construction funding for local initiatives that will improve safety and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians in and around community centers, encouraging more people to use these healthy and environmentally sustainable modes of travel. The grant program also facilitates social and economic opportunities for underserved communities by providing equitable levels of access to safe and affordable transportation.

“These road improvement projects are smart investments that will further enhance our state’s quality of life,” Governor Lamont said. “These projects will not only make our neighborhoods safer but will support the growth of the economy while also becoming more pedestrian-friendly and more environmentally-conscious.”

“Connecticut’s commitment to improving safety and mobility for all continues to be strengthened with this new round of awards,” Commissioner Giulietti said. “With 2021 being a record year for fatalities on our state’s and nation’s roadways, these investments are clearly needed. Not only will these investments improve safety, but they will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our transportation sector and improve local air quality.”

Funding for the program was proposed by Governor Lamont in his FY22-FY23 biennial budget, which the legislature supported in the final enacted budget. This round of funding was approved by the State Bond Commission at its most recent meeting in December. Projects that were submitted by municipalities during the most recent solicitation were freshly evaluated in light of this additional funding. The Connecticut Department of Transportation will also use a portion of funding to support local road safety audits to assist local governments in identifying ways to improve safety in specific community locations.

The grants approved under this round include:

Beacon Falls : South Main Street connectivity, multi-modal and safety improvements ($600,000)

Bethlehem : Sidewalk improvements, accessibility upgrades ($204,105)

East Hartford : Main Street (Silver Lane to Willow Street) Intermodal Connectivity Project, ($594,000)

Easton : Pedestrian safety improvements at Westport Road and Center Road ($139,200)

Enfield : Elm Street sidewalk gap closure ($548,400)

Essex : River Road sidewalk ($595,611)

Glastonbury : Bell Street sidewalks ($600,000)

Middletown : Butternut Street and park accessibility improvements ($580,000)

Norwich : Installation of 0.6 miles of sidewalks along West Town Street (State Route 642) ($599,887)

Oxford : Little River Nature Preserve and Municipal Center ($489,621)

Plainfield : Shepard Hill Elementary School pedestrian safety improvements ($600,000)

Prospect : Freestone Avenue, High Street, Marlborough Street (Route 17/66) ($600,000)

Simsbury : Firetown Road sidewalk gap closure ($584,471)

Southbury : Select pedestrian safety improvements from the Main Street South Pedestrian Safety Study ($444,946)

Stonington : Sidewalk ramp upgrade project ($230,452)

Westbrook : YMCA pedestrian accessibility sidewalk connections, Essex Road (CT Route 153) and Spencer Plains Road (CT Route 166) ($197,578)

Woodbridge : Woodbridge Bike-Walk Phase 1 ($599,855)

Municipalities that have been selected to receive grants will be expected to complete the project within three years.

With this fourth round of funding, 104 awards totaling more than $38 million will have been invested in Connecticut’s towns and cities under the program during the past four years.

For more information on the Community Connectivity Program, visit ctconnectivity.com.