02/03/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut’s Major Disaster Declaration From Hurricane Ida Amended To Include Fairfield and Litchfield Counties for Public Assistance Program

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that Connecticut’s existing major disaster declaration that was approved by President Joe Biden in response to the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September has been amended to include the approval of Fairfield County and Litchfield County for the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program.

This approval means that municipal governments within those two counties, in addition to state government and certain nonprofit organizations, are eligible to apply for federal reimbursement of 75% of the costs associated with uninsured damage to public infrastructure caused by the storm, as well as costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

Governor Lamont’s request for Middlesex County and New London County to be included in the public assistance program under this declaration is still pending review by FEMA.

Previously under this declaration, Fairfield County, New Haven County, and New London County received approval for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program. That program makes private homeowners, renters, and business owners who sustained uninsured or underinsured damage to their property within those respective counties eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline for individuals to apply for assistance under that program was January 28, 2022. Preliminary numbers for assistance received under this declaration include $8 million in individual assistance, $12 million in Small Business Administration loans, and $20 million under the National Flood Insurance Program.

“The approval for municipal governments within these counties to qualify for federal disaster assistance will be a significant help in their ongoing efforts to repair damage and strengthen their infrastructure against future storms,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank President Biden and FEMA for their ongoing work with our administration to protect Connecticut from damage caused by severe weather.”