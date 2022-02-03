Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,105 in the last 365 days.

DOH News Release: DOH statement on Navy appeal of Red Hill emergency order

HONOLULU – Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho released the following statement on the Navy’s appeal of the Hawaii Department of Health Emergency Order on Red Hill:

“This appeal proves undeniably the Navy is unwilling to do what’s right to protect the people of Hawaiʻi and its own service members. Despite the Navy claiming time and again that it would comply with the DOH emergency order, its actions consistently prove otherwise. We look forward to taking our fight to court to protect Hawaiʻi residents and our environment.”

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806

You just read:

DOH News Release: DOH statement on Navy appeal of Red Hill emergency order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.