Virginia Department of Veterans Services And Virginia Veterans Services Foundation Present Free Computers To VCU Student Veterans And Military Spouses   »

From Left to Right, Patrice Jones, Director, Education Programs, DVS; John Lesinski, Chair, VVSF; Joe McCampbell, VCU student; Stephen Ross, Director, Military Services, VCU; VCU student Zachary Beasley; Dr. Daphne Rankin; Associate VP for Summer Studies and Special Programs, VCU; Mark Casper, CEO, Tech for Troops; Jacob Davenport, President, Student Veterans of America, VCU Chapter; Tyler Baldwin, VCU student; Lucas Greeves, VCU student; Daniel Gade, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) presented thirty laptop computers to Virginia Commonwealth University to be donated to eligible military veterans and spouses currently enrolled at the University at a special ceremony held on February 3 on the VCU campus.

These laptop donations are part of an initiative coordinated by the DVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth. The refurbished computers are obtained from Tech for Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides computers to military veterans. This initiative is made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).

During 2021, 225 laptop computers were donated to eligible student veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and Tyler Community Colleges through this ongoing program.

DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade noted, “I am very pleased to join with Stephen Ross, VCU Director of Military Student Services, and his colleagues to provide these laptops to these student veterans and spouses. One of our primary missions at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is assisting Virginia’s military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty status to jobs in the civilian workforce. This project is the result of a collaborative effort among VCU, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and our agency that can make a real difference. We are especially appreciative of the generous financial support from the Altria Group that made this project a reality here in the Commonwealth.”

“VCU Military Student Services has had a great working relationship with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation for quite some time,” said VCU Director of Military Student Services Stephen Ross. “Their various divisions and programs such as the Virginia Women Veterans Program, the Education Symposium, the Virginia War Memorial and more have brought us together on numerous occasions to help our military-affiliated students. Partnering with DVS, VVSF, the Altria Group and Tech for Troops on this laptop donation initiative is one more opportunity for VCU to be part of something that moves the needle for our students. Having access to quality laptops is essential to our students so they can set the bar higher with their academic accomplishments. We are proud to be part of this impactful program.”

“All of us who serve on the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation are pleased to continue our partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and DVS in donating these laptop computers to student veterans and military spouses so they have the resources they need to further their education,” said John Lesinski, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “It is because of the commitment to Virginia veterans and the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our nonprofit Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these laptops and other financial assistance to our Virginia veterans and their families. These veterans served us and it is up to all of us to serve them.”

For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, please go to https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment/military-education-and-workforce-initiative/vccslaptopapplication. Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, DVS Director of Education Programs, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.

About the DVS Military Education & Workforce Initiative

The DVS Military & Education Workforce Initiative uses a three-pronged approach to assist transitioning veterans that have chosen educational institutions as their preferred path to employment. Identifying and promoting employment pipelines, creating internship and fellowship opportunities, and highlighting community service initiatives are three methods used by the initiative to support Virginia veterans on their path to employment. Connectivity to fellow DVS programs, such as the V3 Transition Program and the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program also serve to assure valuable services are available throughout the entirety of veterans journeys to their education and employment goals. For more information, go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment/military-education-and-workforce-initiative.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) is a state agency established to support the interest of Virginia veterans and their families through programs and services offered by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. The Foundation provides supplemental funding for designated programs when state and federal funds are not available and depends solely on contributions from veteran and community organizations, businesses, grants and caring individuals. Each dollar raised stays in Virginia and 100 percent of all contributions made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation go directly to veterans in crisis or in need of assistance. For more information, visit www.vvsf.org.