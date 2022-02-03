Sports Medicine Market Scope enhancing people’s athletic performance Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR 7.7% by 2030

Sports Medicine Market

Government initiatives pertaining to sports medicine increase the participation of athletes worldwide.

Global Sports Medicine Market was valued at $6,615 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,172 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The demand for sports medicine has witnessed an increase over the years owing to the rise in injuries among athletes. In addition, various technological advancements such as, orthobiologics, and novel treatment devices are expected to boost the growth of sports medicine in near future

Asia-Pacific witnessed highest growth rate for sports medicine market, and is expected to continue this trend. This is attributed to the increase in active participation in sports by people in various countries of this region. In addition, various market players focus on the opportunities offered by sports industry of this region.

Rise in the incidence of sports related injuries primarily drives the growth of the sports medicine market. Sport-related injuries have upraised in the young generation owing to the increase in participation in sports. In addition, active participation of government for promoting sports activities and growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries boost the market growth. Further, easily accessible and advanced treatment products related to sports medicine for quick and easy recovery supplements the growth in demand for sports medicine. However, lack of skilled professionals as well as inappropriate administration and guidelines in the field of sports medicine hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of regenerative sports medicine offers profitable opportunities for the expansion of this market.

Key Findings of the Sports Medicine Market:

• The body reconstruction & repair segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

• The cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices segment dominated the body monitoring and evaluation market, accounting for one third of the total share in 2016.

• North America dominated the market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2016.

• Asia-Pacific is exhibited to grow at a high rate of 10.6% during forecast period, owing to the increase in awareness regarding physical fitness in various countries in this region.

• The braces and support products dominate the body support & recovery segment during the forecast period.

• Shoulder injuries accounted for one sixth of the total share in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Sports Medicine Market Key Segments:

By Product

• Body Reconstruction and Repair

o Implants

o Arthroscopy Devices

o Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

o Prosthetic Devices

o Orthobiologics

• Body Support and Recovery

o Thermal Therapy Products

o Brace and Support Devices

o Compression Clothing

o Monitoring Devices

o Others

Key players operating in the sports medicine market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy, and focus on launching innovative products to cater to the consumer requirements and strengthen their market share. The major companies profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright, Medical Group N.V.

