THE SOVANA AT STUART CELEBRATES OPENING OF CLUBHOUSE

State of the art facility will serve as luxury apartment community’s social hub, leasing offices

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday February 2, future residents of Martin County’s newest 55+ luxury apartment community, The Sovana at Stuart, gathered to commemorate a major project milestone – the opening of the property’s 8,472 sq/ft clubhouse. The crown jewel of the $47.8 million development, this state-of-the-art facility will serve as both The Sovana’s amenity-rich community center, as well as its leasing offices for interested potential residents.

Also on hand for the Clubhouse Opening Celebration were representatives from the community’s property management organization, the Troy, NY-based United Group of Companies, as well as additional project stakeholders and community members. The festivities featured light refreshments, as well as tours of the buildings many resort-inspired amenity spaces, including a fitness center, movie theater, salon, game room and lounge. Notably, the event marked the first time many of the residents met each other in person, laying the framework for what The Sovana’s operators are certain will be a lively community atmosphere.

“At United Group, we are in the business of creating, not only best-in-class luxury apartments, but vibrant communities that our residents are proud to call home,” said United Group President and CEO Michael Uccellini. “Today’s Clubhouse Opening celebration at The Sovana at Stuart represents a major step forward in those efforts, and we’re thrilled to be here, not just to commemorate this project milestone, but to spend time getting to know our community’s residents as well. We look forward to welcoming them into their new homes soon.”

Featuring 182 spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, a diverse selection of resort-inspired amenities, pristine facilities and a vibrant calendar of classes and social events, The Sovana at Stuart is poised to redefine luxury 55+ living in the Sunshine State. In addition to the many shared facilities offered in the community’s clubhouse, The Sovana’s residents will enjoy full access to countless high-end community features, including a pool and spa, outdoor firepits, bocce and pickleball courts and a dog park.

The Sovana at Stuart also offers complimentary membership to United Group’s award-winning SUN® (Senior Umbrella Network) Program, a nationally recognized lifestyle initiative designed to promote an active, independent lifestyle. This program, named one of the nation’s best 55+ Lifestyle Programs by NAHB, empowers members to live an active, healthy and happy life, and has become a fixture in United Group’s senior communities. Programming includes fitness and aqua aerobics classes as well as other health and wellness services, finance, legal and administrative support, transportation services to stores, pharmacies and restaurants, education and lifelong learning seminars and a monthly calendar of social events.

To learn more about The Sovana at Stuart, or to inquire about leasing an apartment call (833)488-6417.

