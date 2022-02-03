CINV Market to Experience Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific Region registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period
The needle free, painless, and cost-effective transdermal delivery system is expected to witness increase in demand in global CINV marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied market research offers a published report on“Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea And Vomiting (CINV) Market.” In addition, The CINV Market was valued at $1,663 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $2,659 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022.
Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market (Patient Pool Type: Aloxi, Kytril, Emend, and Netupitant-Palonosetron) - Global Opportunities and Forecast 2014-2022
KEY FINDINGS OF THE CINV MARKET STUDY
• The Aloxi segment generated highest revenue in the global market in 2015, accounting for over half of the total market.
• The Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC segment is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 10.8%.
The North American market has witnessed a significant growth in the recent years. Presently, it is the largest regional market for CINV drugs and an its market share is anticipated by 2022. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increase in number of cancer population, high incidences of gastroenteritis and other diseases that lead to nausea and vomiting. This region boosts up the demand for antiemetic drug due to growth in demand for CINV drugs and is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.
Increase in adoption of chemotherapeutic drugs is directly linked to the growth of the CINV drugs market. It is estimated that in 2016, approximately 1.6 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed with breast, lung, and bronchus cancer. It is observed that approximately 35% of patients experienced nausea within 24 hours of chemotherapy, while 54% suffered from nausea and 34% experienced vomiting after 24 hours.
The key players in the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) drugs are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Tesaro, Inc
Key Market Drivers
Growing Number of patients undergoing Chemotherapy
Growing research and development efforts in order to discover a universal antiemetic therapy
Introduction of novel delivery methods to improve patient compliance.
Advancements in technology to discover new potential drug targets
Key Market Restrains
Increasing side effects of CINV drugs
High cost associated with the new drug discovery and in developing regions.
