Hormonal Contraceptive Market to Generate $16,018 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in focus towards family planning and need for preventing unintended pregnancy growing hormonal contraceptive market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report global hormonal contraceptive market was valued at $13,924 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $16,018 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 1.9% from 2017 to 2023.
Allied Market Research Published Report on Hormonal Contraceptive Market by Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, and Transdermal Patches), Hormone (Progestin-only Contraceptive and Combined Hormonal Contraceptive), Age Group (15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, and Above 44 Years), and End User (Hospitals, Household, and Clinics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
The government initiative to spread awareness towards the benefits of family planning & birth control and the advancement in hormonal contraceptive technologies & methods for the development of products with better efficiency and fewer side effects are the major driving factors that are projected to boost the market growth.
Key Findings of the Hormonal Contraceptive Market:
• Vaginal rings is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.
• North America dominated global hormonal contraceptive market in 2016, and is projected to continue its dominance in future.
• China is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
• Hospitals is the largest contributor among the end user segments in 2016.
• The 15-24 years age group segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.
Hormonal contraception acts on the endocrine system to prevent unwanted pregnancy. Synthetic forms of naturally occurring hormones such as progestin and estrogen are used to prevent ovulation and avoid fertilization. These forms of birth control methods also change the environment of the uterus, making it unfavorable for fertilization. Hormonal contraceptives are available in a variety of forms such as patches, pill, injection, and rings, which are safe and reliable forms of hormonal contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.
Key Market Segments
• By Age Group
o 15-24 Years
o 25-34 Years
o 35-44 Years
o Above 44 Years
• By Product
o Oral Contraceptive Pills
o Injectable Birth Control
o Emergency Contraceptive Pills
o Vaginal Rings
o Transdermal Patches
• By End Users
o Hospitals
o Household
o Clinics
Key Market Drivers
• Rise in need for preventing unwanted pregnancy
• Increasing awareness for contraceptives worldwide
• Rising usage of oral contraceptives as a preferred method to avoid unplanned pregnancy
• Technological advancements in contraceptive methods
• Upsurge in government and NGO initiatives promoting contraceptives
Market Restrains
• Health risks associated with the use of contraceptive methods
• Lack of social acceptance
