CRPC Market size worth $9.5 Billion, Globally by 2027 : Allied Market Research
CRPC Market is majorly driven by CRPC space and augmented patient awarenessPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics Market by Therapy Type (Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, Radiotherapy) and Drug Delivery Method (Oral Therapy, Injectable Therapy) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global CRPC Market is expected to garner $9.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the period 2027
The principal and key strategy adopted by the leading players in the market is product launch. In order to implement the strategy, acquisitions and partnerships/collaborations have been the key strategies adopted by the leading industry players. The key companies profiled in the report are Astellas Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Dendreon Corporation, Bayer AG, and others.
Request Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/694
Key findings of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Therapeutics Market:
• North America CRPC market spearheads the regional CRPC markets and would continue to lead throughout the forecast period
• Radiotherapy segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% throughout the forecast period, fastest among all CRPC therapy segments
• Immunotherapy segment is expected to grow more than threefold over the forecast period
• Asia Pacific CRPC market is expected to garner 1/5th of the overall market revenue by 2020
• European market is expected to expand more than two-fold as compared to North American market (within hormonal therapy segment) over the forecast period
• Countries like India and China holds immense future market potential as there is a higher count of undiagnosed CRPC patients.
The global CPRC market has witnessed high growth in the past few years and would continue to grow at a consistent pace due to the high unmet clinical need associated with the disease. Large amount of drugs in pipeline, augmented patient awareness and untapped nmCRPC space would largely drive the market growth during the forecast period.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
The Global CRPC market segmentation is illustrated below:
• By Therapy Type
o Chemotherapy
Cytotoxic Agents
o Hormonal Therapy
Anti-Androgens
o Immunotherapy
Vaccines
o Radiotherapy
Radio-Pharmaceuticals
• By Drug Delivery Method
o Oral Therapy
o Injectable Therapy
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/694
Key Market Players
A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Astellas Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Dendreon Corporation, Bayer AG, and others have been provided in the report.
Other Trending Reports:
Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus ( DTP ) Vaccine Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027
Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn